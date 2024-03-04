Maui PGA Master presents 2024 Claude Brousseau Golf & Academic Award

Claude Brousseau PGA Master (left) with Ethan Jake Abella (right). PC: Oliver Oliquiano

Claude Brousseau PGA Master, Director of Player Development at Wailea Golf Academy, ranked No. 1 Teacher in the State of Hawaiʻi by Golf Digest since 2019 is giving back to the junior golfer community.

Every year, Brousseau presents to a deserving junior golfer the $1,000 “Claude Brousseau Golf & Academic Award” to finance education and participation in future golf tournaments.

The first recipient in 2023 was Kalia Kaneta Rouleau living on Maui. The second recipient in 2024 is Ethan Jake Abella living in Oʻahu.

Abella, now 12 years old, is enrolled at Hawaiʻi Technology Academy and has a 4.0 grade point average. He has had regular coaching sessions since 2017. When he is not golfing, Abella likes to immerse himself in drawing, martial arts and video games. According to the announcement, he has “fantastic family support and a good circle of friends,” offering a well-balance lifestyle.

“Abella learned, trained and evolved into a fantastic young player achieving great results not only on Oʻahu but also during competitions on the mainland,” according to the announcement. In 2023 alone, Abella has participated in 19 events including prestigious tournaments like the Sony Open Pro-Am, Nevada State Invitational Championship, Future Champions Golf International Championship, and IMG Academy Junior World Championship to name a few.

“His determination coupled with serious practice regiment and golf skills led him to win nine local events, with a personal best of -3, 69 at Mililani Golf Club,” according to the announcement.

“It is a privilege and a great pleasure to coach him to reach the next level. With his positive attitude, open mindset, and work ethic he is such a fabulous young ambassador of the game,” said Brousseau. “It is a privilege to coach junior golfers. They are the future of this great game we love,” he said.