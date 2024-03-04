Maui Surf Forecast for March 05, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:15 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 04:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Persistent trade winds will generate rough and choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. Gradually diminishing medium-period swells out of the northwest and north will continue to trend down through Tuesday. A small, medium-period northwest swell is expected Wednesday, followed by a larger, longer period northwest swell Friday and Saturday, that will produce peak surf heights near High Surf Advisory levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.