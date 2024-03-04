Temporary signals at Keawe-Kupuohi intersection in Lahaina to be installed Wednesday morning

Approach to intersection of Kupuohi and Keawe streets in Lahaina. File PC: (8.11.23) Donovan Fayd.

A portable, temporary traffic signal system will be installed at the intersection of Keawe and Kupuohi streets in Lahaina between midnight and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, to allow safer access to and from Kupuohi Street.

The work, which is expected to be completed a week ahead of schedule, also includes stop bars and advance warning signs to alert drivers of the new signals, according to an announcement from the County of Maui Department of Public Works.

The department reports the new signal system will be in operation as soon as installation is complete early Wednesday morning. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area due to the modified traffic flow and possible impacts to traffic on adjacent roadways.

The temporary signals are planned to remain in place until a permanent system is designed and constructed.

For information on recovery-related topics, visit www.mauirecovers.org.