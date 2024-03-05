EPA completes night operations on sanitary sewer lines in Lahaina

A CCTV camera being lowered into a manhole during EPA night operations to clear and inspect the sewer lines in Lahaina.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed night operations that required road closures in order to inspect a portion of the sewer line system. EPA cleared and inspected sanitary sewer lines on Honoapiʻilani Highway and Keawe St., between Leialiʻi Parkway and Keawe St. in Lahaina. Night operations also took place within the wildfire affected area along the Honoapiʻilani Highway and up Lahainaluna Road.

During nighttime operations, EPA cleaned and inspected more than 17,248 feet of sewer line. First, local contractors cleared debris such as sediment, rocks (small and large), rags and oil and grease from the lines. After clearing, a robotic camera was lowered into the lines to assess conditions. This footage was then shared with the County for review.

Daytime operations of sewer inspections will now resume. EPA has cleared and inspected 69,582 feet of sewer line during the daytime. To date, a total of 86,830 feet of sewer lines has been cleared and inspected. EPA extended thanks to the community for their patience with the road closures during nighttime operations, which concluded on March 2, 2024.

Local contractors using a vacuum truck to clear out the sewer lines during EPA nighttime operations in Lahaina.

The EPA’s dashboard shows the status of the sewer line inspection work at: Maui Wildfires ESF-3 Response – Sewer Lines Inspection Status.