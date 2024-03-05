Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center receives $10,000 Stand For The Arts award

Spectrum and Ovation TV awarded Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center with a $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award during its annual Art Auction event. Taking part in the presentation were (from left) Sol Doten, Ovation TV senior vice president, Marketing & Communications; Keri Askew Bailey, vice president, State Government Affairs, Charter Communications; Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.; Hawaiʻi Sen. Lynn DeCoite; Hui Noʻeau Executive Director Anne-Marie Forsythe; and Rob Stoner and Mercy Palmer, Hui No’eau co-presidents and board members. PC: Matias Ezcurra Photography

The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center will receive $10,000 through the 2023-24 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs, Spectrum announced.

Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 70 awards totaling $700,000 toward arts education.

Ovation joined Spectrum on Feb. 24 to recognize and award Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center a $10,000 Stand for the Arts Award during its annual Art Auction event. The event featured Spectrum and Ovation executives and special guests. In addition, local officials including state Sen. Lynn DeCoite and Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen attended the event.

“We commend this year’s Stand For The Arts Award honoree Hui Noʻeau for their support of local creatives and advocacy for accessibility to the arts through preservation, education and opportunity,” said Adam Falk, senior vice president, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. “Charter’s partnership with Ovation TV will help strengthen and uplift these vital arts and cultural organizations and continues our commitment to invest in and support the communities we serve.”

Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center will use its funding to provide classes, workshops and events for artists of all levels, and present world-class art and culture exhibits year-round. The local gift shop provides local artists with a venue to sell their work and enables art lovers to support the work of local makers.

“We are honored and grateful to be selected as one of 10 incredible organizations to receive the Stand for the Arts Award this year,” said Anne-Marie Forsythe, Hui Noʻeau executive director. “We have been working tirelessly to increase access to the arts on Maui – especially for those who need arts the most for self-expression, mental health, personal growth and community resilience. Hui No‘eau is committed to continuing this important work, which is more critical now than ever before as our community begins to heal following the Maui wildfires.”

For more information, visit here.