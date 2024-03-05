Maui Department of Water Supply fiscal division relocating to Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku

Former credit union site. PC: courtesy Maui County FCU.

County of Maui Department of Water Supply payment windows will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 7 and 8, while its fiscal division is relocated to 1888 Wili Pā Loop in Wailuku (former credit union location). The DWS fiscal division will reopen at 1888 Wili Pā Loop at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 11. Regular payment hours at the new location will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The last day to make in-person water bill payments at the current location at the Kalana O Maui County building (200 S. High St. in Wailuku) is Wednesday, March 6.

Water bill payments also can be made via the drop box in front of the County Building, at the County Service Center at 110 ʻAlaʻihi Street, Kahului, and at any County Division of Motor Vehicle & Licensing office.

For more information, call 808-270-7730.