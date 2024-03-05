Maui Surf Forecast for March 06, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:32 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Persistent trade winds will generate rough and choppy surf along east facing shores through this weekend. Gradually diminishing north and northwest swells will continue to trend down tonight. A small, medium-period northwest is expected Wednesday, followed by a larger, longer period northwest swell Friday and Saturday that will likely produce peak surf heights just below High Surf Advisory levels.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com