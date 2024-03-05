UH offers free teen disaster preparedness training during spring break

Youths 13-18 years old are eligible for free disaster preparedness training over the spring break. The Teen Disaster Preparedness training program is offered by the University of Hawai‘i Maui County Extension Youth Development Program. PC: University of Hawai‘i

Free training is available for teens who want to know what to do when disaster strikes.

The University of Hawai‘i Maui County Extension Youth Development Program is offering Teen Disaster Preparedness training program for youths 13 to 18 years old. The training will be held from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. March 18-21 at the Kahului Cooperative Extension Community Services building.

The program is called PONO. The acronym stands for Preparing Our Neighbors and ‘Ohana to Build a Resilient Community. Youths are trained in fire safety and suppression, light search and rescue, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator use and disaster psychology, along with other subjects.

In addition to hands-on training, youth will participate in a final simulation exercise. In it, they will demonstrate their knowledge and skills in several areas, including first aid, communications, triage and damage assessment.

Students do not need to be current 4-H members to participate in the free program that culminates with a certificate of completion.

Youth may apply by submitting an online interest form by clicking here.

For additional information regarding the program please visit here or contact Nancy Ooki, UH Mānoa Extension at [email protected] or call 808-244-3242, ext. 225.