Kahului town hall on county’s upcoming budget set for March 12

Tasha Kama.

Maui County Council Presiding Officer Pro Tempore Tasha Kama announced today she will hold a Kahului residency area town hall to discuss the fiscal year 2025 budget, March 12 at 6 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s former movie theater.

Kama said Council Member Tom Cook will be a guest speaker and will discuss upcoming water and infrastructure projects. Cook hosted a South Maui town hall last week and will provide takeaways from the discussion.

“This upcoming town hall will provide an opportunity for Kahului residents to engage directly with members of the council and focus on addressing key issues impacting Maui County’s fiscal year 2025 budget,” said Kama, who holds the residency seat for the Kahului area.

Kama said she will close with a Q&A session for residents to ask questions, share concerns and provide feedback. Fiscal year 2025 begins July 1, 2024, and the council will receive the mayor’s budget proposal by March 25, kicking off the council’s annual budget session.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is located at 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. The former theater is on the second floor.