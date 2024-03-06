Maui 5K raises nearly $70K for Maui Nui schools in 2024

At the start of the 13th annual Maui 5K on the morning of March 3, 2024. PC: Maui Ocean Center

About 1,300 Maui residents and visitors ran and walked in last weekend’s 13th annual Maui 5K, raising nearly $70,000 for Maui Nui schools.

The Maui 5K, buoyed by the support of the Maui Ocean Center, broke its previous record of fundraising “by leaps and bounds,” said the event’s co-founder Arlene Emerson.

The Maui 5K had raised approximately $57,000 last year, which exceeded the $39,231 it had raised in 2022. Proceeds from the Maui 5K go directly back to the community, providing funding to Maui County schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“A huge mahalo to everyone who participated, volunteered and donated for helping make this year’s event such a success,” Emerson said.



Forty schools participated in this year’s race, held the morning of March 3, 2024. The top five schools with the most participants were:

Pōmaikaʻi Elementary School (88 participants) Kula Elementary School (51 participants) Carden Academy of Maui (40 participants) Pukalani Elementary School (36 participants) Lahainaluna High School (31 participants)

13th annual Maui 5K. PC: Maui Ocean Center

In total, 1,276 participants—1,046 Hawaiʻi residents and 230 from outside the state—made their way along the 5K course through Māʻalaea or walked an alternate mile-long loop.

Top female finishers for the 5K race included Kari Hamilton, Malia Crouse, and Maeliss Trapeau. Top male finishers included Sage Sarchet, Kaito Kina and Jacob Fure. All participants recorded times are available at mauioceancenter.com/maui5k.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Awards were presented to top finishers and door prizes included Maui Ocean Center family memberships, whale watching trips with Pacific Whale Foundation and roundtrip airfare on Alaska Airlines. KHON2 weather anchor Justin Cruz emceed the event, while DJ Z kept the crowd moving and Planet Fitness provided some pre-race stretching. Additional sponsors included HMSA, Maui Health, KAOI, KITV, Frito-Lay, Pepsi, Roberts Hawaiʻi, Parklinq and Māʻalaea Triangle Association.

“The Maui 5K has grown each year with the support of our presenting sponsor Maui Ocean Center,” Emerson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year for the 14th annual Maui 5K on March 2, 2025.”