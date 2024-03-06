The Office of Recovery will discuss the County’s interim housing plan at the Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting in Lahaina. File: Wendy Osher

The community is encouraged to attend the County of Maui’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Lahaina Civic Center to hear about the County’s interim housing plan.

The meeting will include a presentation by the Office of Recovery, with a portion of the meeting reserved for Q&A from the audience.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media on Channel 53 and re-broadcast on Channel 54.

For more information on recovery efforts, visit www.mauirecovers.com.