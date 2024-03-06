Maui TANF fire relief expanded to individuals, households without children

Enlace Hispano’s Carly Oritz (left) assists an individual interested in the Maui Relief TANF Program at a non-citizen outreach event in Lahaina on Dec. 10, 2023.

Individuals and households impacted by the Maui wildfires—including those without dependent children—may be eligible for Maui Relief TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) Program assistance with housing, car, utility, clothing and school supply payments in a major expansion of the program.

Since it launched in October, the Maui TANF Relief Program has been offering help only to families with dependent children under age 25. Maui Economic Opportunity, which made the announcement, runs the wildfire relief program in a partnership with the state Department of Human Services and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

HCF has allowed MEO to expand grant funding targeted for noncitizen families to individuals and households without dependent children. Nearly a third of Maui Relief TANF applications have been denied because applicants did not have eligible dependent children.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are so pleased to be extending the reach of this important wildfire relief program,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “It will be a joy for our staff to be able to double back to individuals and households without children, whom we had to deny, to give them the good news.”

As of Tuesday, March 5, the Maui TANF Relief Program has assisted 3,314 individuals and 908 families, disbursing $5.4 million of the more than $100 million grant.

Rental, mortgage, utilities and auto down payment on a new vehicle and loan payment assistance, as well as funds for clothing and school supplies, are available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals and households, directly and indirectly impacted by the wildfires and earning less than 350% of the poverty level (which for a family of four is $120,750 annually and for an individual, $60,585), are eligible for the benefits. US citizenship is not a requirement.

To apply for the Maui Relief TANF Program, go to www.meoinc.org and click on “Maui Relief TANF Program” under “Quick Links” or open the url: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/ddfc0bcdfe5d403dbc526c436615d0bf.

The link also includes a list of required documents, which applicants will need to upload with their applications.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications also are accepted in-person at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays (except holidays). Applicants should bring required documents with them.

For more information, call the Maui Relief TANF Program phone line at 808-243-4404 or email [email protected].