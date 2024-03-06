Moratorium on Maui electric disconnections for nonpayment customers extended through May 4

PC: Hawaiian Electric Company / X

Suspension of service disconnections for all Hawaiian Electric customers on Maui has been extended through at least May 4, 2024, in accordance with the extension of Gov. Josh Green’s emergency proclamation. Maui customers who are financially challenged by the August 2023 wildfires will not have to worry about potential disconnection of their electric service.

This extends the disconnection moratorium which was previously set to end March 5. Any Maui customers who receive threats of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should consider the threat a scam. Depending on future circumstances, this special assistance period may be extended.

Even with the moratorium on disconnections, customers facing financial hardship are urged to call Hawaiian Electric at 808-871-9777 so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, Hawaiian Electric will work with Maui customers to find the best options to suit individual needs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement for a list of plans and to submit a payment request form. The online form is the quickest way to get the process started. Late fees and interest charges are waived while on a payment plan.

Note that the special payment arrangement options listed on the website are not the only choices available. Company representatives can work with customers to tailor a plan to individual budgets.

For assistance managing energy costs, visit https://hawaiienergy.com/tips.