Maui Arts & Entertainment
The Shops at Wailea announces Easter and March entertainment lineup
The Shops at Wailea has an exciting lineup of events for March, featuring live jazz and Hawaiian music, art showcases and an Easter celebration, all of which open to visitors and locals.
The March entertainment lineup is as follows:
Hoppenings at The Shops
- WHAT: The “Hoppenings at The Shops” Easter Celebration featuring an Easter Bunny Meet-n-Greet, complimentary face painting and a magic performance by locally-known magician Brenton Keith at 1 p.m.
- WHEN: Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wailea Wednesdays
- WHAT: Showcase of local musicians
- WHEN: Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- SCHEDULE:
- March 6 – Alika Nako’oka
- March 13 – Rama Camarillo
- March 20 – Nevah too Late
- March 27 – Jay Molina
Jazz at The Shops
- WHAT: Performance by Angela and Phil Benoit
- WHEN: Saturday, March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Art Night at The Shops
- WHAT: Local artists showcase their work in a vibrant atmosphere. Artists include Michael Clements at Martin & MacArthur Gallery, James Freeborne Walsh and Jeffrey Robert at Enchantress & Freeborne Gallery, plus, Jim Powlan and Joanne Hopper at Maui Hands Gallery.
- WHEN: Saturday, March 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea
- WHAT: Performance of Amy Hānaialiʻi (proceeds benefit Maui Family YMCA)
- WHEN: Friday, March 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Meet the Artist
- WHAT: Martin & MacArthur hosts an opportunity to meet three talented artists – Michael Powell, Frank B. Shaner and Rici Guild.
- WHEN: Wednesday, March 13 and Friday, March 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
