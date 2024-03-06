The Westin Maui concludes $160M transformation with the debut of Kūkahi Tower

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali marks the completion of its multi-year, $160 million transformation with the complete renovation and rebranding of the Ocean Tower into Kūkahi Tower.

The refreshed design is aimed at facilitating a calming and rejuvenating stay, according to a resort announcement. Slated to debut in mid-April 2024, Hana Hou by Westin—located within Kūkahi Tower—will be the first resort venue of its kind in Hawai‘i featuring a 10,000-square-foot social center for guests and the community to gather and enjoy arcade games, Topgolf Swing Suites, a bar & lounge and more.



















“Our original tower, which once stood alone, has been renamed Kūkahi, which literally means ‘to stand alone’ or ‘stand upright’ in Hawaiian,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager of the Westin Maui. “But like many Hawaiian concepts, it has a deeper meaning: the element and energy force that creates growth from the land. In line with this theme, our hope is that guests in Kūkahi would experience an empowering sense of well-being and personal growth during their time here.”

When entering a Kūkahi room guests are greeted with a design that combines simplicity and elegance, brought to life by a natural palette, according to the announcement. The design features “Clean architectural lines, rich wood finishes, and subtle contrasts woven throughout the textile selections create a calming, bright and sophisticated atmosphere.”

According to the announcement: “The design of Kūkahi Tower is inspired by a poem found in the Bishop library that describes the location of the resort in the early 1800s. The poem describes the ‘paʻūpili mist’ – the light rain that commonly falls in the early hours of the morning in this area. As the water surges from the mountains and moves from the land towards the ocean, a misty fog hangs in the air. As the sun starts to shine, the paʻūpili mist settles on the pili grass leaving a ‘million points of starlight’ behind. This evokes the image of light that infuses life and energy, and can be connected to the concepts of ‘inner self discovery’ and ‘positive energy and wellness,’ which are at the core of Westin Maui’s resort experience.”

Anchored within Kūkahi will be Hana Hou by Westin, a space featuring a variety of entertainment for all ages, including Topgolf Swing Suites; duckpin bowling; virtual reality; modern and classic arcade games; a Keiki Club; and a bar & lounge with food and beverage offerings. The venue will be open to all guests and the general public in mid-April 2024.

Alongside the redesign of Kūkahi Tower, the resort also recently welcomed Ulu Kitchen by acclaimed chef Peter Merriman. Ulu Kitchen specializes in a blend of old-fashioned Hawaiian hospitality with carefully crafted food and beverages that celebrate the rich bounty of Hawai‘i’s fishermen, ranchers and farms – all served in an ocean view setting.

The resort began this transformative redevelopment following its acquisition by a joint venture including Trinity Investments and other institutional investors in 2017. Trinity’s in-house asset management and development teams led the renovation and repositioning plan for the resort.