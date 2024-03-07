Abundant windward showers predicted

A screen grab from National Weather Service enhanced radar shows rainfall Thursday over the Hawaiian Island chain. (3.7.24) PC: NOAA/NWS

Trade winds are expected to remain locally strong and gusty through this weekend, accompanied by abundant windward showers, according to the National Weather Service.

For the 24-hour period ending at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, the highest rainfall reading was 4.23 inches at Puʻu Kukui in the West Maui Mountains, followed by 3.61 inches at Puʻu Aliʻi on Molokaʻi and 2.24 inches at West Wailuaiki in East Maui.

Even more rain is expected statewide, possibly starting late Monday, forecasters said.

The rainy weather stems from high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands that continues to drive windy trades across local waters. While there were thunderstorms Wednesday night as far west as Oʻahu, thunderstorm development has collapsed since then.

Enhanced showers continue across windward shores and slopes of Maui and the Big Island, forecasters said. Deep moisture and cold temperatures aloft, associated with the upper trough, led to periods of snowfall and freezing rain on the Big Island summits, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Thursday afternoon.



A weather front passing far north of the state was predicted to weaken trade winds. But, as a high-pressure system to the northwest builds slowly eastward, northeast trades will strengthen again Thursday night and remain breezy to locally windy through the weekend.