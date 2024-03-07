Makawao house fire causes $166K in damage, four people displaced

Makawao home fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (3.7.24)

Four people were displaced overnight due to a home fire on Kekona Place in Makawao. The fire was first reported at 1:51 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the structure fully involved in fire. Hose lines were deployed for fire control and to protect neighboring structures. All occupants had successfully evacuated, according to department reports.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 2:05 a.m., and had the fire extinguished by 4:35 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Fire officials say the fire caused an estimated $166,000 in damage to the structure, and slight damage to a neighboring home. The estimated value of the contents of the home is unknown at this time. Three vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

Responding units included: Engine 5, Engine 13, Rescue 10, Tanker 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

