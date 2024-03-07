MAPA receives $1,000,000 donation for new theatre in Wailuku

Susan Naylor Moulton. PC: courtesy. Maui Academy of Performing Arts, Black Box Theatre under construction. PC: MAPA / Facebook

Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) has received a $1,000,000 donation for its new black box theatre in Wailuku from philanthropist Susan Naylor Moulton.

Moulton says she has never considered herself to be an artsy person, but when tragedy struck her family on Maui 17 years ago, “it was the people in the arts who lifted me up,” she said. In 2007 while driving on the pali with her 8-year-old son Will, an oncoming driver hit their vehicle head on, resulting in Will’s tragic passing. And then nine years later, in 2016, she lost her older son Charlie to opioid addiction.

Through personal experience, Moulton understands the healing power of the arts. She points out the inevitable connection she sees in the wildfire tragedy. “What happened in Lahaina has affected everyone,” she said. “And a little gut feeling inside me tells me the arts are the key to our healing. The arts are the voices of the island. We have so many artistic people here, from cultural practitioners to chefs to painters to performing artists. I’m honored to be involved in building this new theatre in Wailuku where the community will experience the healing power of the arts.”

Moulton has chosen is the “Naylor Family Theatre.”

“It was my grandmother’s maiden name, my father’s middle name, my middle name, and both of my sons’ middle names. It brings all of us together,” she said.

Raised on a Texas ranch outside San Antonio, Moulton first came to Maui as a travel agent, though she sees it more spiritually than that. “We all know, Maui chooses you… and it chose me,” she said. Moulton splits her time between Maui, Texas and Kentucky.

MAPA has secured 97% of the funds needed to finish the project, and Moulton hopes her example might inspire others to give.

“The arts are a great way for us to heal our souls,” she said. “I hope more people will step up and join me in supporting MAPA and the arts on Maui.”

Currently under construction, the Naylor Family Theatre will open in spring 2025.