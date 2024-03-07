Maui Office of Economic Development grant applications available for Fiscal Year 2025

PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced that applications are now available for the Fiscal Year 2025 Grant Program. The program is designed to support projects, programs and events that aim to generate positive economic impacts within Maui County.

Nonprofit and for-profit organizations can apply to secure funding for innovative projects that align with Maui County’s economic goals and priorities.

The application deadline is April 30, 2024. Pending available funding, additional applications may be accepted for deadlines of Nov. 1, 2024 and Feb. 1, 2025.

Applications should be submitted through the newly adopted “Submittable” platform.

“This is the first time we are able to receive applications through the new portal, and we expect it will simplify the application process significantly,” said Luana Mahi, Director of the Office of Economic Development. “These grants will help support projects, programs and events that can provide positive economic impacts for our community.”

Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and information on required documents can be found in the FY25 Grant Handbook at https://mauioed.submittable.com/submit. Potential applicants are advised to review the handbook thoroughly to ensure a complete and competitive application. OED employees are available to answer questions regarding the application process.

For more information on OED grants, including a training video, application deadlines and access to the application portal, visit www.mauicounty.gov/OED and click on “OED Grants” on the left margin.

To reach OED directly, call 808-270-7710 or email [email protected].