Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:34 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:49 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 08:12 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:19 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Persistent strong trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. Despite these very rough conditions, surf is expected to remain below advisory level for east shores. A small, medium-period northwest (310 degree) swell will decline Friday. A moderate, medium-period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to build Friday night and peak on Saturday near High Surf Advisory levels. Another similarly-sized swell will move through the area around the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.