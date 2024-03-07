Maui Surf Forecast for March 08, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Breezy. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:33 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Persistent strong trades will continue to generate rough, choppy surf along east facing shores through the week. Despite these very rough conditions, surf is expected to remain below advisory level for east shores. A small, medium-period northwest (310 degree) swell will decline Friday. A moderate, medium-period northwest (320 degree) swell is scheduled to build Friday night and peak on Saturday near High Surf Advisory levels. Another similarly-sized swell will move through the area around the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com