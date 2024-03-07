Maui News

Moloka‘i driver Barbara Sentel named MEO Driver of the Year

March 7, 2024, 11:30 AM HST
  • Moloka‘i driver Barbara Sentel holds her MEO 2023 Driver of the Year plaque and certificate. She also received a cash award from Atlas Insurance. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity
  • MEO Driver of the Year Barbara Sentel assists rider Mele Nerveza during a stop on the Kaunakakai Rural Shuttle Service recently. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity
  • Brenda Fernandez, Transportation Safety and Training Manager, was announced as MEO Employee of the Month for January. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity
  • MEO recognized staff who worked 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 25-plus years for the nonprofit agency. This is a photo of 25-plus year staffers in attendance: (second from left) Lani Koki, 33 years; Dellfinn Castroverde, 29 years; Herb Galbraith, 30 years; Debbi Amaral, 28 years; and Wil Torricer, 27 years. They are flanked by Monica Takamura (left), Chief Fiscal Officer, and Maggie Batangan, Chief Administrative Officer. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity
  • About 60 staffers at Maui Economic Opportunity listen to CEO Debbie Cabebe at the Annual Employee Awards Recognition on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Classroom 1 in Wailuku. Staff from Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, Hāna and Transportation in Puʻunēnē joined the gathering via livestream. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Moloka‘i bus driver Barbara Sentel, who has been shuttling Moloka‘i residents to shopping, doctor visits and other destinations for the last 34 years, was named Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) Driver of the Year for 2023.

“It’s surreal, feels like a dream,” said Sentel one week after being recognized for MEO Driver of the Year. “It’s very important. A lot of people depend on our bus services. They tell me often.”

Sentel says the key to being a good driver is to remain patient, calm, friendly and polite. Well-known on the island, MEO Moloka‘i’s longest employed staffer (and second longest in the entire agency) is known for keeping her vehicle meticulously clean, her professionalism, being appreciated by the community and her strong relationships with long-term riders. She has also been accident and incident free for the last five straight years. 

The announcement was made during the annual MEO Annual Employee Awards Recognition on Wednesday, Feb. 28, in MEO’s Classroom 1. Sentel, who appeared via livestream from Moloka‘i, received a plaque and cash award from Atlas Insurance.

Others recognized

About 30 MEO drivers were recognized for their cumulative accident- and incident-free driving records and received bonuses in the agency’s annual Cash for No Crash program. MEO has about 50 drivers on the road on Maui, including Hāna, Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi.

MEO runs the Maui Bus ADA paratransit service through a contract with Maui County and operates Human Services transportation, providing rides for seniors, persons with disabilities, youth and residents in rural areas throughout Maui County, with a county grant.

At the Awards Recognition, MEO staff were honored for their years of service with Transportation’s Mary Kaiwi recognized as the longest employed worker at 35 years.

Brenda Fernandez, Transportation Safety and Training Manager, was announced as MEO Employee of the Month for January. Her nominator, Iris Malaikini, said Fernandez has a “natural ability to connect with others” and is “always filled with words of encouragement, empathy and respect.”

“You never feel disheartened,” Iris said.

For being named Employee of the Month, Fernandez received an extra vacation day and a $150 check. Malaikini earned $50 for the nomination.

Driver job openings

MEO has openings for drivers, paying as much as $25.79 per hour for applicants with Commercial Driver’s Licenses. There are positions for non-CDL drivers with MEO offering training.

For an application and more information about driver and other openings at MEO, go to www.meoinc.org and click on the “Careers” tab and “Current Career Opportunities.” Interested applicants also can call 808-243-4310 or email [email protected].

