Talk story with Yuki Lei at Upcountry Farmers Market, March 9

File Photo: Maui County Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura in 2023. Courtesy Photo

Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program at the Upcountry Farmers Market this Saturday, March 9, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and share their thoughts on County issues that matter to them. State Rep. Kyle Yamashita (D-HI-012) will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

The Upcountry Farmers Market is located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani. “The UFM is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” said Sugimura.

Sugimura, who holds the Maui County Council seat for the Upcountry residency area and serves as Vice Chair of the Council, will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market. Future Talk Story dates and more information are available at MauiCounty.us/Sugimura.

