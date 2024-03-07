Termite Awareness Week: Tips to protect your home from insatiable pests

File: Bowman Termite and Pest Management put up pink and gray fumigation tents for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Screenshot Courtesy: Bowman Termite and Emergency Management

Although there is no actual Spring season in Hawaiʻi, the days are getting longer and the temperatures are heating up, which means peak season for termites is approaching, according to industry professionals.

“The Islands have one of the most destructive termite species in the world, the Formosan termite,” said Wakon Childers, president at Bowman Termite & Pest Management. “This termite is known to consume all but the rings of the wood and will even eat right up to the edge of the paint.”

According to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) termites cause an estimated $6.8 billion in property damage each year, most of which was not covered by insurance. The alliance is calling on the pest control industry to educate homeowners during Termite Awareness Week, which takes place through March 9, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To protect from a costly termite infestation, NPMA and Bowman Termite & Pest Management, LLC recommends the following proactive prevention tips:

Carefully inspect the perimeter of home for warped wood, mud tubes or a visible termite presence.

If large numbers of flying insects emerge indoors, it could be swarming termites. Ask a pro to help with identification.

Eliminate any sources of moisture, as damp soil can attract termites.

Divert water away from your property through properly functioning downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.

Do not stack lumber near or under home and inspect it carefully before moving to new locations or indoors.

If the home is newly constructed, remove old form boards and grade stakes, which may have been left behind.

Termite damage. Google image.