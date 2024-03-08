Cathy Betts stepping down as director of Department of Human Services

Department of Human Services Director Cathy Betts will resign her state leadership role in May to become executive director of the Hawai‘i State Bar Association, the Governor’s Office announced.

Betts has led the Human Services department since 2020, beginning a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she served as the deputy director from 2017 to 2020.

She started her career with state government 17 years ago with the Department of the Attorney General. She was initially a deputy assigned to child abuse and neglect cases, paternity and involuntary commitment. Later, she became the executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women, advocating for progressive legislative policies for women and girls.

“Cathy has been a fearless warrior for our community and her staff throughout the pandemic and the Maui wildfires as DHS took on the lead role in recovery for our residents,” said Gov. Josh Green. “She will continue to be a fierce advocate and voice for children, families and our kūpuna through her commitment to social justice and equity.”

During the pandemic, Betts managed DHS, transitioning 1,900 employees to telework and disbursing more than $79 million in relief funds. She secured federal waivers, ensuring widespread assistance and enhanced support for families.

“I leave this department with a grateful heart and much aloha for our hardworking DHS team,” Betts said. “I have learned the true meaning of resilience and grit while leading this department.”

A new director will be announced “in the coming days,” the Governor’s Office said.