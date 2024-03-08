Planet Fitness T-shirt fundraiser raises $13,110 for wildfire survivors

Planet Fitness Hawaiʻi Director of Operations Bryan Bustos presents a check to Hawaiʻi Community Foundation Senior Director of Philanthropy Malia Peters. PC: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness presented a $13,110 check to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation in support of its Maui Strong Fund to help Maui wildfire survivors.

The donation came after a “Maui Strong” T-shirt fundraiser held at all Planet Fitness locations across the state.

“After hearing the devastating news about the fires on Maui, we wanted to find a way to help those affected and motivate others to do the same,” said Planet Fitness Hawaiʻi Director of Operations Bryan Bustos. “We first decided to open the doors of our Kahului location for those who needed a place to take a shower, charge their phones for the latest news and contacting loved ones, or simply rest. Now that most immediate needs have been taken care of, we wanted to find a way to continue supporting victims on the long road to recovery.”

Waianae Planet Fitness team members model Maui Strong T-shirts. PC: Planet Fitness