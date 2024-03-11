Grow Some Good’s Nā Māla Kaiāulu Project transforms community agroforest

PC: Grow Some Good

The Maui-based Grow Some Good organization hosted a transformative volunteer workday on Feb. 21, at their community agroforest, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

In partnership with the Maui Family YMCA, Grow Some Good has continued the construction and implementation of a hybridized community garden model that synthesizes the best practices of traditional allotment gardening with regenerative, place-based agroforestry.

This production site, called Nā Māla Kaiāulu, employs specialized practices to grow nutrient-dense food that is environmentally and ecologically appropriate to Maui Nui. The project aims to nourish low-income and food-insecure local families.

PC: Grow Some Good

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As part of the service project, Tito’s helped Grow Some Good with the necessary funding to clear 2.5 adjacent acres of invasive haole koa and kiawe species. Volunteers also helped prepare the agroforest site by clearing remaining plants and weeds, removing woody debris, preparing the site with cardboard sheets, and transporting soil amendment and wood mulch.

PC: Grow Some Good

Will Sands, Farm Manager at Nā Māla Kaiāulu, helped coordinate and manage the projects with the help of Grow Some Good staff. “As Grow Some Good and the Maui Family YMCA embark on this project, community support is really our greatest asset. Volunteer hours and financial sponsorships are the real seeds that will help this agroforest take root,” said Sands.

“If you are interested in future corporate workday events with your employees, registering as volunteers with your family, signing up for our newsletter, staying updated on our progress, and exploring potential sponsorship opportunities, we encourage you to visit our website and follow us on social media,” said Felix Sunny D’Souza, who works on Grow Some Good’s community outreach efforts. “Be a part of cultivating a vibrant community-centric agroforest that serves as a model of environmental resilience and sustainability.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Grow Some Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a healthy community by strengthening local agriculture and improving access to nutritious, affordable food. Through hands-on, outdoor learning experiences, the organization instills curiosity about natural life cycles, connects students to their food sources, and inspires better nutrition choices.

PC: Grow Some Good

To learn more about Grow Some Good and future volunteer opportunities, please visit www.growsomegood.org.