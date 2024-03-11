Ke Kauā o Ka Lāhui: The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Pi‘ikoi, March 15 on Maui























The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents “Ke Kauā o Ka Lāhui: The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Piʻikoi,” a play by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl in the McCoy Studio Theater on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalaniana‘ole Pi‘ikoi debuted at ʻIolani Palace in the fall of 2022. Kūhiō was a challenging and controversial leader. This play’s intent is to bring some of his moʻolelo to life in order to help audiences today in grappling with some of the tough issues faced around leadership and civics in their personal lives and in Hawaiʻi’s complex community.

A discussion with a Hawaiian scholar will follow the performance.

The Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition was founded in 2007 to educate those who live in and visit Hawaiʻi about its true history and the Native Hawaiian people. The Coalition takes its name from the title of the Hawaiʻi National Anthem written by King Kalākaua in 1874. Since its founding, the Coalition has presented several events and activities to educate residents and visitors about Hawaiʻi’s true history, its people and native culture. The Coalition’s signature events are the annual ʻOnipaʻa celebration honoring Queen Liliʻuokalani as a leader of peace and justice, and the drama trilogy: Mai Poina: The Overthrow, The Annexation Debate and Trial of A Queen, all previously presented by the MACC.

Tickets are $20, plus applicable fees.

MACC members receive a 10% discount and keiki ages 3-12 get in at half price. Student Rush: for UHMC students (one ticket per valid ID) is $16 and must be purchased on the day of the show at the MACC Box Office starting three hours before show time.