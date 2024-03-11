Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2024

March 11, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 03:36 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 09:33 PM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:35 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:57 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:34 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores saw a steady rise throughout the day today as a new long-period northwest swell filled in. This swell should peak tonight and will be reinforced by another northwest swell on Tuesday. This should keep moderate surf along north and west facing shores through the day Tuesday then trend downward by Wednesday. 


A more significant northwest to north-northwest swell is expected late Wednesday night through the second half of the week with surf likely reaching warning levels late Thursday into Friday for north facing shores. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through tonight, then begin to ease Tuesday through midweek as the trades diminish. The small trend will hold through the second half of the week, except for areas exposed to north-northwest swells later this week. Surf along south facing shores should gradually decline and return to background levels by midweek as the current small south-southwest swell dissipates. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
