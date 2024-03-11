Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 03:36 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 09:33 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:35 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:57 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores saw a steady rise throughout the day today as a new long-period northwest swell filled in. This swell should peak tonight and will be reinforced by another northwest swell on Tuesday. This should keep moderate surf along north and west facing shores through the day Tuesday then trend downward by Wednesday.

A more significant northwest to north-northwest swell is expected late Wednesday night through the second half of the week with surf likely reaching warning levels late Thursday into Friday for north facing shores.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through tonight, then begin to ease Tuesday through midweek as the trades diminish. The small trend will hold through the second half of the week, except for areas exposed to north-northwest swells later this week. Surf along south facing shores should gradually decline and return to background levels by midweek as the current small south-southwest swell dissipates.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.