‘Sharks After Dark’ goes green on March 16

Shark. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The St. Patrick’s Day edition of “Sharks After Dark,” Maui Ocean Center’s 21-and-older nights, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16.



Wear something green and enjoy live classic rock and Celtic tunes by Murray Thorne. Diver presentations will be held in the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit, and the immersive “Humpbacks of Hawaiʻi” 3D experience will be shown throughout the event.



Specialty food will be available for purchase at Reef Café along with beer, wine, themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. The Irish-inspired menu includes beer braised bratwurst sandwiches, pickled cabbage, Molokaʻi venison shepherd’s pie and beer cheese dip served with garlic toast.



For dessert, pick up some limited-edition St. Patty’s Day themed fudge from the aquarium’s gift store, Maui Ocean Treasures, which will be offering 15% off all regular priced items during the event (some exclusions apply). Be sure to mention the discount—or say the secret phrase, “Luck ‘O the Irish.”



Admission is $25 per person at mauioceancenter.com/reservations (or $35 the day of the event). Annual members receive free admission. For more information on membership, visit mauioceancenter.com/membership.

Sharks After Dark, event flyer.