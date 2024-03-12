Maui Public Art Corps to install mural at Ceramic Tile Plus & Exclusively Yours in Kahului

Photos: Maui Public Art Corps

The Maui Public Art Corps will begin a two-week process on March 20, 2024 of installing a large-scale mural on the exterior of Ceramic Tile Plus & Exclusively Yours, at the intersection of Kahului Beach Road and Ka’ahumanu Ave., facing Harbor Lights and Kahului Harbor.

Renowned French artist Oscar Lett, currently residing between Japan and New York City, brings her talent to this project, having created more than 100 murals globally.

In 2023, Nanifay Paglinawan, Women Helping Women lifetime achievement awardee and attorney Pualani Enos Dunn recorded a talk-story as part of Maui Public Art Corps’ “Hui Mo‘olelo” program partnership with Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society and the County of Maui.



















In early 2024, professional artists from across the globe submitted proposals to translate this story as a work of public art. Upon selection by a community panel, artist Oscar Lett entered a period of project development to infuse her mural proposal in Kahului history, culture and sense of place. Lett’s artistic prowess aims to capture the essence of Paglinawan’s and Enos Dunn’s narrative, making the mural a community focal point.

Maui Historical Society Executive Director and Kumu Hula for Hālau Makana Aloha O Ka Lauaʻe Sissy Lake-Farm will offer ‘ōlelo from Mary Kawena Pukui’s ‘Ōlelo No‘eau: Hawaiian Proverbs and Poetical Sayings that aligns with the artist statement, to be released upon the mural unveiling on April 6.

“For the Maui Historical Society, this collaborative partnership with Maui Public Art Corps and the County of Maui is a momentous step towards honoring and preserving the rich history and culture of Maui,” said Lake-Farm, “Through the creation of this mural, we are not just celebrating a story; we are weaving it into the fabric of our community, ensuring that the tales of Aunty Nanifay and Pualani endure as a vibrant part of Maui’s cultural legacy.”

“We are immensely grateful for the collective efforts that have transformed this vision to reality,” said Maui Public Art Corps Chair Kelly McHugh-White, who also manages the County of Maui public art program, “The multifaceted collaboration has been instrumental in shaping this mural, a testament to the strength of our community. Our heartfelt thanks go to artist Oscar Lett for her exceptional work, infusing life into the narrative with her artistic brilliance. We extend our gratitude to our mural host, Jim Doran, for providing a canvas that brings this story to the heart of Kahului. And to all of the grant funders, community members, supply vendors and generous storytellers – Aunty Nanifay and Pualani, whose willingness to share their story has allowed us to create a piece that not only reflects the past but also resonates with the present and future of Maui’s cultural tapestry.”

Maui Public Art Corps invites the public to join a special blessing and unveiling ceremony on Saturday, April 6, at 2 p.m. at the mural site.

Maui Public Art Corps’ mission is to connect people, place, and story through the development of exceptional public art projects. This mural exemplifies its commitment to fostering cultural connections and celebrating the unique stories that define Maui’s heritage.

To view the community consultations, artist samples, listen to the story between Aunty Nanifay Paglinawan and Pualani Enos Dunn and more, visit the project page at mauipublicart.org/nanifay