Load shed results in Maui power outage after two generators tripped offline Tuesday at Māʻalaea Power Plant; separate outage in West Maui was unrelated

Hawaiian Electric Companyʻs Māʻalaea power plant. (Sept. 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

Update: 9:29 a.m, Wednesday, March 13, 2024

An estimated 6,240 customers in parts of Nāpili, Kīhei, and Makawao experienced a load shed outage when two generators at the Māʻalaea Generating Station tripped offline at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Officials with Hawaiian Electric Company explained that a load shed occurs to prevent further damage to the system and widespread service interruptions. The cause of the generators tripping offline is still being assessed.

Once the system was stabilized, the circuits started to be brought back online in phases around 4:40 p.m. with all customers restored around 5 p.m., according to HECO Maui Director of Government and Community Affairs, Shayna Decker.

A separate outage occurred around 4:50 p.m., when approximately 1,230 customers in parts of Lahaina, Olowalu and Launiupoko experienced an outage. The cause of this later outage has not been determined but it is not related to the generators tripping offline, according to Decker.

The restoration of power in this area of West Maui currently took longer as crews needed to physically “walk the line” or inspect the lines in this area to ensure power can safely be restored as part of the company’s Wildfire Safety Strategy, said Decker.

“In this situation, circuit breakers open fast and shut off power quickly if a disruption is detected. Lines remain deenergized and do not automatically reclose to restore power until the lines are inspected and power stays off until it is safe to energize. In the future, new fault indicators and smart fuses will be used to reduce service impacts to customers,” Decker told Maui Now.

HECO representatives say extended outages in West Maui area are also to be anticipated as restoration work to rebuild portions of the electric system in Lahaina continues to ensure safe and reliable power. Ongoing restoration efforts include the rebuilding of transmission lines along former routes in the Lahaina area with the installation of new interim steel poles and electrical equipment.

HECO reports this interim overhead infrastructure will help to maintain reliable service as it provides back-up routes of power to Lahaina and other parts of West Maui, including neighborhoods in Puʻukoliʻi, Māhinahina, Nāpili, Kā‘anapali, and Kapalua. “Until the repairs of this transmission line and related distribution infrastructure are anticipated to be completed in 2024, West Maui customers may experience extended outages because power cannot currently be rerouted from other circuits,” according to company representatives.

“The company looks forward to working with the Lahaina community as well as federal, state and county officials on community-driven long-term plans for Lahaina that would include the potential to underground electric lines in the future,” said Decker.

Previous post:

Hawaiian Electric Company reported multiple Maui power outages on Tuesday afternoon and evening, starting with outages reported in Kīhei, Makawao and Nāpili.

An estimated 6,240 customers went offline at around 4:20 p.m. At around 6 p.m., the company tweeted that the outage was due to a load shed of various circuits after two generators tripped offline at the Māʻalaea Power Plant. The cause of tripping was being assessed.

Then, a short time later, an estimated 1,230 customers lost power in Lahaina, Olowalu and Launiupoko. The outage was under investigation, and an estimated 820 customers remained without power at 10:15 p.m., Tuesday. HECO reported that power was restored to all remaining customers by 11:50 p.m.