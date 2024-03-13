Makawao Public Library shines with two employees honored for excellence

Makawao Public Library Youth Services Librarian Elizabeth Knight (left) celebrates her 2023 Librarian of the Year Award with fellow honorees Susan Nakata (middle) and Tamara King (right). PC: Courtesy

Two Makawao Public Library staff members, Elizabeth “Betsy” Knight and Ann Wallner, were honored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi for exceptional service in the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System.

Awards were put on hold for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, to make up for lost time, the awards committee decided to give out three awards each for Public Librarian of the Year and Excellence in Service.

Knight, a Youth Services Librarian, received one of three Public Librarian of the Year Awards. She was recognized for her dedication to children’s literacy and development. Knight had been nominated for the award in 2017 and 2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She began as a library technician before obtaining a library degree, opting to specialize in youth services due to her passion for teaching. According to an announcement, Knight believes in the unique value of print media and partners with educators to foster children’s growth within the library’s supportive environment. She is deeply involved in community initiatives, and her popular Storytime sessions pack the library with up to 100 attendees.

Makawao Public Library Librarian Assistant Ann Wallner (center) stands with fellow Excellence in Service Awardees Eric Larsen (left) and Stacy Fujitani (right). PC: Courtesy

Wallner, a Library Assistant III, received the Excellence in Service Award. According to an announcement, she champions the crucial role of libraries in protecting free speech. She enjoys assisting patrons with technology and advocates for expanded services such as additional classes and resources. Wallner sees libraries not just as book repositories, but as community hubs that should enhance their offerings and accessibility to uphold their importance in society.

The awards program is sponsored by Native Books Nā Mea Hawaiʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The awards recognition program was held Feb. 28 at the Hawaiʻi State Library in Honolulu. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke congratulated awardees who were honored with special recognition certificates from state legislators, members of Congress and the Governor’s Office. Each awardee received a personalized cash award, a Makana Akamai donation in their honor to purchase books for their respective libraries, and a copy of “Hawaiʻi’s Story by Hawaiʻi’s Queen,” along with a gift card from Native Books Nā Mea Hawaiʻi.