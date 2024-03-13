Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2024

March 13, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
8-12
18-24 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
6-8 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph early,

                            becoming light and variable, then

                            becoming northwest around 5 mph after

                            midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 05:15 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:09 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 04:05 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
North winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:53 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:34 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:35 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large northwest swell will reach the local waters tonight and quickly build on Thursday. Warning level surf is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday along the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. Surf may reach advisory levels along the west facing shores of the Big Island Thursday night through Friday night. This swell will decline Friday night and Saturday. A reinforcing northwest swell should arrive Saturday night, keeping some moderate sized surf in place along north and west facing shores through early next week. 


South facing shores should have small surf through Saturday. A south swell arriving Sunday should produce a slight increase in the surf that is expected to persist through Monday. East shore surf will trend down during the next couple days, then remain well below normal through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
