This week on Maui: Maui Pops Orchestra performs Roaring ‘20s music, Grammy winning musical Kinky Boots opens, Historic play portrays Prince Kūhiō

Coming up fast are the Kīhei 4th Friday free admission block party, an opening art reception at Hui Noʻeau, and NBC’s “The Voice” Season 24 finalist Jason Arcilla and The Mad Steppas performing at da Playground.

Check out Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. For a comprehensive list of upcoming events—concerts, shows, entertainment community activities and outdoor gift markets—for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – Maui Pops Orchestra presents the Roaring ’20s (March 17, Kahului)

Roaring ‘20s singers Ginger Pauley and Matt Tolentino join the Maui Pops Orchestra for music of the 1920s at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on March 17 at 3 p.m. Pauley is the singer of her band Ginger & The Hoosier Daddy’s and has worked as a performer for Disney and Universal Studios for more than 20 years. Tolentino, also a multi-instrumentalist, has ensembles that include two 14 piece outfits — The Singapore Slingers Orchestra and The New Liberty Dance Orchestra. He also has performed with the Transatlantic Ragtime Romp aboard the ship Queen Mary 2. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 2 – Musical Kinky Boots opens at ProArts Maui (March 15, Kīhei)

The Maui production of the Tony-award winning musical Kinky Boots opens March 15 and runs through March 17. The music and lyrics, written by Cyndi Lauper, received a Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical. The musical is about Charlie Price who inherits a shoe factory on the edge of financial failure. Price forms a partnership with drag queen Lola who helps him develop a line of stiletto heel boots. The Maui production features the return of long-time performer Charles Cook as Lola and is directed by Aly Cardinali, Best Director, 2024 Broadway World Regional Award, Hawaiʻi. The run time is two hours with a 15-minute intermission. For more information, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 3 – Historic play portrays Prince Kūhiō (March 15, Kahului)

Prince Kūhiō is shown wearing a campaign hat around 1920. PC: MACC

Hawaiʻi playwright Victoria Nolan Kneubuhl presents her play — The Life of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Piʻikoi Friday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. Kūhiō was a Hawaiʻi delegate to the US Congress who was instrumental in the establishment of the federal Hawaiian Home Lands program in the 1920s, setting aside lands for native Hawaiian homesteaders for a nominal fee. The play was produced by the Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition and had its first showing at ʻIolani Palace in the fall of 2022. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

No. 4 – Multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian (March 17 & 24, Kīhei)

Coming up this and next Sunday is Eric Gilliom’s brilliant theatrical performance of White Hawaiian, an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s until now. It includes a cast of characters portrayed by him, including his great grandfather who’s a barefisted professional boxer, and Gilliom himself working on Broadway in the musical Carrie. As critic Jon Woodhouse said of the Hawaiian entertainment industry, “If they ever invented a Hōkū for musical theatre, Gilliom would win it hands down.” For more information on Gilliom, go to Eric Gilliom. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

No. 5 – Lady Kiah Jazz Quartet at Chocolate Factory (March 17, Lahaina)

Lady Kiah

The Lady Kiah Jazz Quartet performs at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Band leader Kiah Abendroth is a third generation female trumpet player and holds a Master’s degree in music from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She has performed with artists such as Ozomatli, Elijah Ray, Fantuzzi, and Amber Lily & Tubby Love and was honored to be the producer and soloist for an original production at the Lincoln Center Institute, “Introspection,” which featured classical works, original poetry, and an original ballet. The jazz band includes Kevin Garland, Ian Sheridan, and jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer, a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui or text 808-283-3576.

No. 6 – Gretchen Rhodes at Mulligans (March 15, Wailea)

Gretchen Rhodes

The Gretchen Rhodes Band performs a pre-St. Paddy’s Day celebration at Mulligans On The Blue. Rhodes who sings a soulful blend of blues, rock, jazz and electronica was a regular perform at Fleetwood’s restaurant in Lahaina before the wildfire. She’s performed with Steven Tyler and Doobie Brother Pat Simmons, as well with Kenny Chesney in a music video in his Wild Child video and toured with Dave Mason. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans.

No. 7 – Kawika Kahiapo performs at Slack Key Show (March 20, Nāpili)

Kawika Kahiapo at the 30th Annual Kī Hō‘alu Festival at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. (6.27.21) File PC: Bryan Berkowitz via MACC

Singer-slack key guitarist Kawika Kihiapo performs multiple Grammy winner George Kahumokua at the Slack Key Show – Masters of Hawaiian Music at the Nāpili Kai Beach Resort March 20 from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kahiapo is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner and composer of Hawaiian songs. Here’s his performance of Ku’u Pili Oha. For more information including tickets, go to Slack Key Show.

No. 8 – Elele Tiana performs at Ocean Vodka (March 15-17, Kula)

Grammy nominated singer Elele Tiana from Hawai’i Island performs island style Hawaiian grooves at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. She’s collaborated with various musical artists to produce songs, including Freedom featuring Chief Ragga. Here’s her website. The open-air venue has outstanding views of the central valley. The farm has set up locations where visitors may donate funds to help Maui wildfire survivors. Flute and guitar master Levi Huffman performs rock, jazz, reggae and soul Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

No. 9 – Singer-songwriter Maka Gallinger performs at da Playground (March 17, Māʻalaea)

PC: https://www.makagallinger.com

Big Island ‘Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger along with guest artist Petroglyph performs Hawaiʻi reggae grooves at da Playground Maui Sunday at 8 p.m. Opening the entertainment will be Maui’s Anthony Pfluke.

Her new album Simple Life was released in December 2023 and includes songs I Need A Lift, I and the ʻĀina Not For Sale, and Ua Mau. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground. 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID.

No. 10 – ʻUkulele-powered band Kanekoa at South Maui Gardens (March 16, Kīhei)

The ‘ukulele-powered, jam rock band Kanekoa performs at the South Maui Gardens Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The band, which performed at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage in Washington, D.C., has been described as a Grateful Dead-inspired jam band with eclectic roots and a sound that embraces flavors of reggae, blues, funk, jazz and island music. For more information, go to South Maui Gardens.

No. 11 – Award-winning John Cruz at ProArts (March 20, Kīhei)

John Cruz and Anthony Pfluke

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Cruz performs with singer-slack key guitarist Anthony Pfluke at the ProArts Playhouse Wednesday at 7 p.m. Cruz, a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner, is known for his song Island Style and was a contributor to the GRAMMY® award-winning album ‘Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. The program runs for 90 minutes without intermission. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts.

No. 12 – Iconic women celebrated at ProArts (March 18, Kīhei)

The duo Tempa and Naor present a program paying homage to iconic women at ProArts Maui Playhouse March 18 at 7 p.m. It’s a celebration of iconic women whose voices and visions have shaped the landscape of soul, jazz and blues music. For more information including tickets, go to ProArts Maui.

No. 13 – Cruz, Godinez, Sargenti at Coffee Attic (March 16, Wailuku)

Sal Godinez, John Cruz, and Steve Sargenti

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Cruz along with pianist Sal Godinez and guitarist Steve Sargenti performs classic hits along with of his newly released music at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Opening for Cruz at 5:30 p.m. is the band Wind Monkeys, a band that performs Beatles covers as well as other tunes from that era. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bring your own beach chair. For more information, go to the Maui Coffee Attic or call 808-250-9555.

No. 14 – Historic ʻĪao Theater features Citizen Kane (March 17, Wailuku)

Maui Onstage presents its monthly Classic Movie Series with Citizen Kane on Sunday at 3 p.m. The movie was produced and starring Orson Wells, features actors Joseph Cotton, Agnes Moorehead, and Dorothy Comingore. It was nominated for Academy Awards in nine categories. The film is about the rise in wealth and prominence of newspaper publisher Charles Foster Kane. The movie is shown at a theatre built in the 1930s. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Onstage.

No. 15 – Surfing Goat Tours (Tuesday-Saturday, Kula)

Surfing Goat Dairy at 3651 Ōmaʻopio Road provides tours of their dairy including the making of cheese Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The dairy has built new pens and a gazebo as part of a three year revitalization plan. The tour includes cheese tastings and interactive goat activities. For more information, go to Surfing Goat Dairy call 808-878-2870.

No. 16 – Upcountry Farmers Market (March 16, Kula)

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to Maui Upcountry Farmers Market.

Coming Soon:

No. 17 – The Voice finalist Jason Arcilla performs at da Playground (March 23, Māʻalaea)

Jason Arcilla and The Mad Steppas perform at da Playground Maui at 8 p.m. Arcilla, a Maui singer-songwriter, was a finalist in NVC’s “The Voice” Season 24. His music is a soulful blends of R&B, reggae, and island surf rock he calls Reggae & Blues. His special music guest is Sunny Kalama, and Katherine Queen will be creating live art on stage to be auctioned at the end of the night. Here’s Arcilla and the band performing the song Apple Pie at NPR Tiny Desk 2024 For more information including tickets, go to da Playground. The event is for guests 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID.

No. 18 – Maui Time Warp ‘80s dance at The Altitude Deck (March 23, Kīhei)

Manao Radio is holding its 22nd Anniversary Fundraiser at The Altitude Deck on the rooftop of the Kīhei Charter School March 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. The party features Shea Derrick and Full Flavor with a Back To The ‘80s theme in a Maui time warp. For more information including tickets, go to ManaoRadio.com.

No. 19 – Kīhei 4th Friday at Azeka Mauka (March 23, Kīhei)

Kīhei Fridays happens every fourth Friday at Azeka Place mauka. Photo by Peggy Palmer

“The biggest block party on Maui,” Kīhei 4th Friday takes place at Azeka Place Mauka in Kīhei Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., including more than 45 retail vendors, food booths and trucks. The free admission event also has a Keiki Zone with face painting and balloon animals, and music by Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake and the Kalama Intermediate ‘Ukulele Students. Uyetake is a slack key and ‘ukulele master with a broad repertoire of music. He’s opened for a variety of musicians including Boz Skaggs and Judy Collins. Other entertainers include Arlie Asiu and Le Bazaar Belly Dancing. For more information, go to the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page.

No. 20 – Dae & Lakdawalla in 2024 Solo Artist Exhibition (March 22-May 17, Makawao)

Artists Sachelle Dae and Zenobia Lakdawall are exhibiting their works in a show at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center starting March 22.

The works of artists Sachelle Dae and Zenobia Lakdawalla will be on exhibit starting March 22 at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center and continues through May 17. An opening reception takes place on March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The selection of Dae and Lakdawalla for their artistic works follows an open call to artists across the state. Dae presents works around the theme of “That which nourishes us,” including paintings of fruits as well as friends and family. Lakdawalla presents an exhibition of new work that defines “The temperature of Color” with a multi-disciplinary exhibit of graphic design, print making and three-dimensional materials.

