AAA Hawaii: Kahului average gas price dips 4 cents in a week, same as last month

The average price of a regular unleaded gas in Kahului dropped 4 cents in a week to $4.81 per gallon as of Thursday, AAA Hawaiʻi reported. The current price is the same as last month and 11 cents lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average cost of unleaded gas statewide was $4.71, the same as the prior week.

Gas prices mainly held steady throughout the state in the past week, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.71, which is the same as last week. The national average gas price is $3.41, which is one cent higher than last week.

In Honolulu, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.58, which is the same as last week, one cent higher than last month and 19 cents lower than the price on this date last year. The Hilo average gas price is $4.81, which is the same as last week, and last month, and three cents lower than on this date a year ago.

“For the second week in a row price have increased throughout the country but in Hawaiʻi prices have stayed steady,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.