Comedian Rex Navarrete on Maui, May 24

Rex Navarrete. Courtesy photo

Comedian Rex Navarrete is the featured May 24 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. on March 15.

Rex Navarrete has performed alongside notable national headliners as Robin Williams, George Lopez, Russell Peters and Ali Wong. His most popular DVD, “Badass Madapaka” was filmed in front of a sold out crowd at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Currently, he travels internationally throughout Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada and for the US Armed Forces bringing his brand of Pinoy humor to a wider audience. He has also appeared on “Lopez Tonight,” “Live at Gotham,” MyxTV and MTV Philippines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Most recently, he launched his new podcast, “The Flip Chronicles,” where he sits down with notable and not yet discovered Filipinos from around the globe in conversation.

The MACC will be collecting non-perishable donations for the Maui Food Bank during this event. Patrons are asked to bring items for those impacted by the wildfires. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates.

Tickets are $28 and $38, plus applicable fees. All tickets are being sold online only.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. For ticket inquiries only, contact the Box Office by email. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays on the night-of-show.