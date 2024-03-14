Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea celebrates the end of Makahiki season, March 16

Wailea Beach. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes canoe teams from sister properties in Bora Bora and Hawaiʻi, as well as local Maui crews for an outrigger canoe paddle called “Molokini Kaʻapuni,” this Saturday, March 16, 2024. The cultural gathering, timed to celebrate the end of Makahiki season, brings together an extended ʻohana bound together by the love of the sport and shared waterways that brought the early migration of Polynesians to Hawaiʻi.

The Wailea resort has been marking the end of Makahiki—a time of joy and prayer for the prosperity of land, abundance of harvest, and good health for family—in this way since 2018, when their colleagues at Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora visited them for a friendly race and celebration. They visited again in 2019, before the global pandemic put a hold on the festivities until 2023.

FS Outrigger. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea

This year, the gathering returns with the new addition of women’s crews—as well as men’s and mixed. Joining Four Seasons Resort Maui are sister properties Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Also participating are Maui-based crews from North Shore Renegades, Nā Kai Ewalu, Nāpili Canoe Club, Kīhei Canoe Club, Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society, and Wailea Canoe Club.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Molokini Kaʻapuni will commence after opening ceremonies. There are two courses, one for all-men and one for mixed and all-women crews, each starting at Wailea Beach, at 8 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. respectively. The men’s 13-mile route heads north for approximately 1.5 miles then turns to continue onto and around Molokini before heading back to the Wailea Beach finish line. The mixed crews’ 10-mile route will head straight to Molokini, circling the small island before heading back to the finish line.

“Molokini Kaʻapuni has become a cherished tradition at Four Seasons Resort Maui. Molokini is known as the place of many connections, and this event allows us to honor that cultural kinship through paddling,” said Assistant Director of Grounds & Landscaping and event co-organizer Kevin Gavagan. “We look forward to welcoming our brothers and sisters back from Bora Bora for the fourth year, as well as the other Four Seasons Hawaiʻi crews and local Maui clubs.”

After the race, the participants will join together for a local-style pāʻina. During the post-race party, winning teams will be presented with awards for first, second and third place for both men’s and mixed/women’s teams.

FS Maui Elite Suite View. PC: Four Seasons Maui at Wailea