Co-creators of FX’s ‘Shōgun’ are Maui residents

“Shōgun” — Pictured: Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga. CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

The popular new FX “Shōgun” limited series has quickly gained a following after launching just a few weeks ago. The 10-episode nine-week run has already become the No. 1 general entertainment series premiere, globally, for Disney, and FX’s biggest premiere ever on Hulu, according to FX Networks.

Maui Now has learned and FX confirmed that the co-creators—Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks—are residents of Maui.

Kondo was born and raised on the Valley Isle. As a child, she attended Pukalani Elementary and Kalama Intermediate, and she is ’99 graduate of Maui High School. A graduate of the Michener Center for Writers, Kondo now goes between Los Angeles and Maui.

“Given that we’ve been working on this show for over five years, it feels surreal to know people are even watching it, let alone liking it. The fact that it’s receiving a warm reception is deeply meaningful for us,” said Kondo.

“Sometimes I want to say, ‘You know I’m just a girl from Pukalani, right…?’ But then I realize that maybe being from a unique place infused with every walk of life and point of view is precisely why I’ve been given the chance to begin with,” Kondo told Maui Now.



















In addition to co-creator credits, Honda is also executive producer and writer of episodes 101, 102 and 109. Her previous writing work has appeared in “Electric Literature,” “Ploughshares Solos” and “Indiana Review.” In 2019, her story “Girl of Few Seasons” was included in The O. Henry Prize Stories and selected as a juror favorite by Elizabeth Strout, according to FX.

Along with Justin Marks, she co-created the FX television production of “Shōgun,” adapted from the bestselling novel by James Clavell.

Marks is a screenwriter, television creator and executive producer. In addition to co-creator credits, he is also a show runner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca and Kondo. Marks also was a writer for episodes 101 and 102.

His past works included writing for Disney’s hit film “The Jungle Book.” A sequel is currently in development, according to FX. Marks is also an Academy Award®-nominated co-writer of “Top Gun: Maverick” for producer Jerry Bruckheimer and Paramount, with Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role. Marks is also writing Netflix’s animated musical “The Prince of Port-Au-Prince” based on the life of Wyclef Jean.

FX reports that prior to “Shōgun,” Marks was the creator and showrunner of the STARZ television drama Counterpart that starred J.K. Simmons and ran for two seasons.

Critics have made it one of TV’s most talked about new series, with critic Judy Berman of TIME and calling it “a genuine masterpiece,” saying the series “Isn’t a Remake—It’s a Revelation.”

“Shōgun” Official Trailer. VC: FX

FX’s “Shōgun,” is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, according to a show description.

As the series unfolds, “a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, where its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.”

FX explains: “Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.”

The series features an acclaimed Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production, according to FX. This includes: Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Yuka Kouri as Kiku, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata.

The series is produced by FX Productions. New episodes of FX’s “Shōgun” premiere Tuesdays on Hulu. Fans can follow the show on X at @shogunfx, Instagram at @ShogunFX and on Facebook @FXShogun.