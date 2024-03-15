Discussion on SB3381, ‘Lele Community District’ for burned Lahaina lands this Saturday

File: Aerial view of the Lahaina wildfire aftermath. (8.11.23) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

A virtual and in-person discussion to talk about Senate Bill 3381 SD2 – a bill to establish and appropriate funds to a nine-member “Lele Community District” in Lahaina – will take place on Saturday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The discussion features Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority Director Craig Nakamoto and team members Ryan Tam and Garet Sasaki, who will be joining Eric Arguero, Jackie Keefe and State Sen. Angus McKelvey.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon. In-person guests are invited to mingle until 1 p.m. The virtual program via Zoom is from 10 a.m. until noon. The event is free but seating is limited at Akakū’s Media Lab (upstairs), Suite 205.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Register for both in-person and virtual attendance options here.

Participants are requested to read the bill before Saturday’s session so that everyone can engage in the conversation. SB3381 SD2 passed first reading from the Senate on March 7, 2024. Read the full bill here.

Viewers can also tune in to Akakū Channels 53, 54 and 55 or the MauiStream app to watch live on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.