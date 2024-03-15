Epic Swim unprecedented circumnavigation of Maui champions ocean health

Andy Donaldson, a three-time world record holder in ocean marathons, will participate in unprecedented swim around Maui this summer. PC: Epic Swim Maui

This summer, the world’s top open ocean swimmers will gather on Maui to attempt an unprecedented feat: circumnavigating the island for the first time.

In a public launch celebration scheduled March 16 at Maui Brewing Company, guests will learn more about this one-of-a-kind swim, which is an official project of the United Nations Ocean Decade.

Held in honor of Hawaiian swimming legend Duke Kahanamoku, the event has partnered with the United Nations, the County of Maui, oceanographers from across the globe, indigenous leaders, and numerous local and global brands to bring awareness to ocean health. The unprecedented swim will take place from July 10 to Aug. 7.

The expedition — and accompanying documentary film — will feature swimmers from six continents and Hawai’i, as well as scientists, community leaders and environmental champions all focused on improving the health of our oceans and nearshore environments.

“In addition to the athletic feat of swimming 190 miles around Maui, we’re also engaged in tangible actions to improve our island and surrounding waters,” said Epic Swim Co-Founder Robby Seeger.

Epic Swim’s mission to bridge the gap between athletes, scientists and public leaders is being realized already with its recent partnership with Dr. Andrea Kealoha from the University of Hawaiʻi (UH) at Mānoa and the Hereon Insitute and Sea & Sun Tech in Europe, which sent 12 sensors that were deployed in the waters around Lahaina following last year’s wildfires.

“This summer, our swimmers and team will engage in ‘citizen science’ by conducting studies on microplastics and PFAS (forever chemicals), led by researchers from UH, the Scripps Institute and Hereon,” said Seeger.

Some notable Epic Swim Maui participants include Ocean Seven’s world-record marathon-swimmer Andy Donaldson, Archie Kalepa, who will serve as head of water safety, and award-winning filmmaker Stefan Schaefer.

Epic Swim has also established the Moku Fund which, together with philanthropists Kristin and Sven Lindblad, and cultural advisors such as Alika Atay and Kainoa Horcajo, will award grants to organizations and individuals working on environmental and preservation activities in each of the 12 moku (land divisions) of Maui.

Among the growing list of sponsors and media partners are: Doc Hawaiʻi Sunscreens, Ocean Guardian Shark Shields, Black Magic Designs, Media Collective, Salt & Air Studios, Ocean Data Lab, Ocean Mind, Love the Sea and Your Life On Solar.

Lead sponsor Maui Brewing Co. recently announced the re-launch of Da Hawaiʻi Life Lite Lager as the official beer of the Epic Swim expedition. “Maui Brewing Company is the perfect presenting partner,” said Epic Swim’s Rudy Castorina. “Their commitment to the community of Hawai’i and their understanding for ocean health aligns with our values of stewardship and our connection to the ocean.”