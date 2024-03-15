Maui seniors have assisted transport option for medical appointments

Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care assistants help seniors get to appointments safely, including assistance transferring in and out of vehicles. The program is offered on Maui and Oʻahu. PC: Courtesy

Maui seniors who have health, mobility or memory challenges can now take advantage of an assisted transport program being offered by Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care.

Vivia assistants provide hands-on caregiver assistance transferring into and out of vehicles, guidance and assistance walking from parking to destination, accompaniment at medical appointments and help with being discharged from the hospital. They also assist with socialization on outings for seniors who have a hard time getting out of the house.

The service is not covered by insurance. A typical two-hour outing costs about $200.

The program is also available on Oʻahu.

“Assisted Transport enables a safe and seamless transportation and prioritizes the well-being and comfort of Hawaiʻi’s kupuna and gives some relief to family caregivers,” an announcement says. “The service is also available for activities where a senior may need ongoing help or hands-on assistance, such as shopping and personal errands.”

“At Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care, we’re constantly looking for innovative ways to help seniors happily and successfully age in place with their independence intact,” said Tanya Fernandes, chief executive officer of Hoʻokele Home Care. “This service alleviates the stress and logistical challenges associated with doing simple errands or getting to and from their appointments, while also enabling the senior to receive the care and attention they need throughout the journey. Meanwhile, with a caregiver attending appointments with the senior, can relay communications from the doctor to the adult children after the appointment.”

For more information about the Assisted Transport and other services provided, visit Hoʻokele Home Care’s website here or call 808-784-3049.