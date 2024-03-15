Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 18-22 12-16 12-16 West Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:48 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period, large northwest swell has been slowly lowering at the nearshore PacIOOS buoys today. Surf heights have dropped enough that the High Surf Warning (HSW) has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA) for the north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, and north facing shores of Maui and extended through Saturday afternoon. Due to the size and westerly angle, west facing shores of the Big Island remain under an HSA through Saturday as well. A reinforcing northwest swell should arrive late Saturday night, keeping moderate- sized surf along north and west facing shores through early next week. Another long-period northwest reinforcement may push surf up to HSA levels around Wednesday of next week.

South shore surf will remain tiny through Saturday. A south swell arriving Sunday should produce a slight increase in the surf that is expected to persist through Monday. East shore surf will also remain small through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.