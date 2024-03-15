Recycling Grants and Green Grants for FY25 being accepted through Maui County department

Grants are available for recycling projects in Maui County. Courtesy photo

Beginning today, March 15, the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be accepting Letters of Inquiry (LOI) for programs, projects and events aimed at promoting sustainability throughout Maui County for its Fiscal Year 2025 grant season.

A total of approximately $700,000 in funding is available through two programs: Recycling Grants and Green Grants. The Recycling Grants Program, with an estimated allocation of $500,000, focuses on aspects of sustainability, such as landfill diversion, zero waste, education, equipment upgrades and materials collection and processing. The recently established Green Grants Program, with an estimated allocation of $200,000, supports a wide range of projects contributing to sustainability, natural resource protection, conservation and restoration. Projects that are led by or focus on women, youth and traditional Native Hawaiian practices and approaches are encouraged.

“We’re seeking proposals that address critical environmental challenges while aligning with community needs and priorities, fostering sustainability for Maui Nui,” said Shayne Agawa, Director of the Department of Environmental Management.

The grants are administered by the Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division (EP&S) of DEM.

Interested applicants, including individuals, for-profit and non-profit organizations, are invited to submit their LOIs via email no later than April 1, 2024, to [email protected].

Submissions will be evaluated by EP&S grant managers based on alignment with program focus areas as well as feasibility, innovation and potential impact. Successful applicants will be notified by email on April 8, 2024 and invited to submit a full proposal for further consideration.

More information and LOI guidelines can be found at mauicounty.gov/EPS-Grants. For inquiries about the Recycling Grants Program, contact Cecile Powell, Recycling Grants Manager, at [email protected]. For inquiries about the Green Grants Program, contact Michelle McLinden, Green Grants Manager, at [email protected] 808-270–7631.