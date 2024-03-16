Hawaiʻi nonprofits encouraged to apply for grants focused on technology, health and well-being

Previous grant presentation. PC: Hawaiian Telcom – Bell Charitable Foundation

Nonprofit organizations focused on improving Hawai‘i residents’ access to technology and health and well-being are encouraged to apply for a grant from Hawaiian Telcom powered by the Bell Charitable Foundation.

Bell Charitable Foundation, launched by Hawaiian Telcom’s parent company altafiber to support nonprofit organizations in areas where its companies provide service, offers grants twice a year. The upcoming application period for technology, and health and well-being grants is April 1-31, 2024. Eligible entities are US-based, tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations as defined in the Internal Revenue Code. For additional requirements and information, visit: bellfdn.org.

“Hawaiian Telcom has a long tradition of giving back to the communities we serve, and we are pleased to continue building on this legacy with the Bell Charitable Foundation,” said Su Shin, Hawaiian Telcom President and Bell Charitable Foundation Board Member. “These grants enable us to make a more focused impact in areas we believe are essential for our local communities to thrive and grow.”

Hawaiian Telcom has given nearly $210,000 in grants powered by the Bell Charitable Foundation including $140,000 in digital equity grants in celebration of the company’s 140-year anniversary in 2023.

About $500,000 in grants will be available across all geographies in 2024. Grants support organizations that are making an impact in one of four pillars:

Access to Technology – Projects that improve access to, literacy in, and advancement of technology.

– Projects that improve access to, literacy in, and advancement of technology. Health and Well-being – Projects that promote access to quality care and improve mental, physical, and emotional health for all members of our communities.

– Projects that promote access to quality care and improve mental, physical, and emotional health for all members of our communities. Economic and Social Mobility – Projects that intend to lift at-risk populations to higher stability, status and success in their economic or social standing.

– Projects that intend to lift at-risk populations to higher stability, status and success in their economic or social standing. Environmental Sustainability – Projects that intend to diminish the harm made to the earth and nature in our communities, or improve access to nature spaces.

Last year Hawaiian Telcom gave Special Olympics Hawai‘i a $20,000 health and well-being grant to improve the physical and social-emotional well-being of people with intellectual disabilities by providing health screenings and clinician training.



“Sports training and competition get our athletes active and this grant really drives at the heart of our mission of providing quality care so they can be quality athletes,” said Dan Epstein, President & CEO of Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

The application period for economic and social mobility, and environmental sustainability grants is Oct 1-31, 2024. For questions about Hawaiian Telcom grants powered by the Bell Charitable Foundation, contact Geraldine Ibarra at [email protected].