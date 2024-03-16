Kahului Public Library to temporarily close for construction, starting April 2

Kahului Library. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The Kahului Public Library will temporarily close beginning Tuesday, April 2, 2024 to repair and renovate the restrooms. At this time, the work is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.

The last day for full library services and to pick up requests at the library will be Saturday, March 30. The bookdrop will be closed during construction. Patrons are invited to visit other Maui branches for library services.

While the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card, you can download ebooks, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.

The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System is the only statewide public library system in the United States. With 51 branches across six islands, HSPLS serves as a pillar of our community helping to inspire curiosity and create opportunities for all to read, learn and connect through its physical and digital spaces.