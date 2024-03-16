Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 8-12 10-14 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 10:10 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 01:25 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period northwest swell has come down enough that the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. A reinforcing northwest swell should arrive late tonight, with surf along north and west facing shores returning to near-advisory level late Sunday through early next week. Another long-period northwest swell reinforcement may push surf up to advisory levels Wednesday, before declining through the end of the week.

South shore surf will remain tiny through the forecast period, except for a slight boost Sunday through Tuesday as a new long- period south swell moves through. East shore surf will also remain small through early next week, with a slight increase possible during the middle to latter part of the upcoming week as trades increase over and upstream of the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.