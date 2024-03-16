Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2024

March 16, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
7-10
8-12
10-14 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 10:10 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 01:25 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long-period northwest swell has come down enough that the High Surf Advisory has been cancelled. A reinforcing northwest swell should arrive late tonight, with surf along north and west facing shores returning to near-advisory level late Sunday through early next week. Another long-period northwest swell reinforcement may push surf up to advisory levels Wednesday, before declining through the end of the week. 


South shore surf will remain tiny through the forecast period, except for a slight boost Sunday through Tuesday as a new long- period south swell moves through. East shore surf will also remain small through early next week, with a slight increase possible during the middle to latter part of the upcoming week as trades increase over and upstream of the state. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments