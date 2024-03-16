Seniors invited to new Kaunoa Senior Services West Maui location for Bingo Blast, March 19 and 21

Seniors are invited to Kaunoa Senior Services’ new West Maui location, the Kaunoa Clubhouse, for Bingo Blast on Tuesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The Kaunoa Clubhouse, which will be located in the Royal Lahaina Resort’s Aliʻi Ballroom, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon both days.

Refreshments will be provided. West Maui seniors will receive a gift at check-in.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To register, call 808-270-7308 and select option 3.

For more information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/254. To sign up to receive Kaunoa’s newsletter, visit http://Mauicounty.gov/thebestyears.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns.