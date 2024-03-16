Maui Business

Women in Business Seminar to focus on certification as women/minority businesses

March 16, 2024, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maria Boykin, director of certification with Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West, will discuss certification as a women/minority-owned and certified business during the next Women In Business Seminar, hosted by the Maui Economic Development Board.

Competitive advantages through certification as a women/minority-owned and certified business will be discussed during a Women In Business Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. March 28, according to the Maui Economic Development Board. To register, go here.

Maria Boykin, director of certification with Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West, will share what is needed to gain certification if a company’s documents validate requirements for ownership, operation, control, highest title and independence by a woman or women owner(s). Participants will also learn about government work opportunities; why being certified matters; and how certification can assist with business growth.

The Women in Business Seminar Series is presented by Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with the Women’s Business Enterprise Council and supported by the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program and Maui County.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments