Women in Business Seminar to focus on certification as women/minority businesses

Competitive advantages through certification as a women/minority-owned and certified business will be discussed during a Women In Business Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. March 28, according to the Maui Economic Development Board. To register, go here.

Maria Boykin, director of certification with Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West, will share what is needed to gain certification if a company’s documents validate requirements for ownership, operation, control, highest title and independence by a woman or women owner(s). Participants will also learn about government work opportunities; why being certified matters; and how certification can assist with business growth.

The Women in Business Seminar Series is presented by Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with the Women’s Business Enterprise Council and supported by the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program and Maui County.