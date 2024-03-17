HVCB names Laurie Ihara senior director of sales for single properties

Laurie Ihara. PC: Hawai‘i Visitors & Convention Bureau

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) announced the appointment of Laurie Ihara as its new senior director of sales, single property. In her role, Ihara will be responsible for collaboratively leading and developing strategy for Meet Hawaiʻi’s single property team.

Ihara has more than 25 years of experience working with world-renowned travel and hospitality brands including Marriott International, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Most recently, Ihara served as director of sales & marketing at Coconut Waikīkī and Shoreline Hotel Waikīkī.

“We are very excited to introduce Laurie Ihara as the newest member of the Meet Hawaiʻi ʻohana,” said Lynn Whitehead, vice president global MCI Sales & Marketing. “Laurie has a wealth of knowledge and experience as a sales and marketing leader as well as a keen understanding of what it takes to drive business to the Hawaiian Islands.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HVCB reports that in her career, Ihara has a successful track record in sales and leadership, revenue management, budgeting, contract management and business development working with large resort properties and specialized boutique hotels. She has led the group sales team for numerous iconic Waikīkī properties including Sheraton Waikīkī, Sheraton Princess Ka‘iulani Hotel, Royal Hawaiian Hotel, a Luxury Resort and Spa and Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort and Spa. She has managed hotel property sales initiatives for group and leisure markets, managing digital and brand marketing to boost sales results and drive revenue.

“Over the course of my career, I have worked closely with HVCB and Meet Hawai‘i on numerous occasions, and so it feels only natural that this is where I begin the next phase of my career,” said Ihara. “I am honored to join the Meet Hawai‘i team, and I look forward to leveraging my background and experience to continue to grow Hawai‘i’s tourism industry in 2024 and beyond.”



Ihara dedicates time in her community to volunteering within the hospitality industry through Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International, serving as a board member for the Pacific Asia Travel Association and acting as the charter organization representative for a local chapter of the Boy Scouts of America.

HVCB is contracted by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the state of Hawai‘i’s agency responsible for representing the Hawaiian Islands around the world, to provide marketing management services for the meetings, conventions and incentives, and leisure market segment.