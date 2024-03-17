Training available April 10-11 to help grants prep for projects to assist Native Hawaiians

UHMC aerial. PC: UH Maui College.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College are sponsoring two days of free pre-application training April 10-11 for those preparing to apply for three- to five-year grants of up to $1.5 million offered by the Administration for Native Americans.

The training for nonprofit organizations will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Hawai’i Maui College in Kahului and online via Zoom.

The ANA grants are for native language immersion, cultural preservation and perpetuation and social and economic development projects that assist the Native Hawaiian community.

To register, visit here.

Trainees will learn how to prepare a competitive application for an ANA grant.

While priority will be given to in-person attendees from Maui, a limited number of virtual seats will be made available for participants to join via Zoom. Priority will be given to those who are based on Hawai’i island, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kauaʻi and Niʻihau. Oʻahu-based organizations are encouraged to attend in-person training in Honolulu and will be given priority there.

